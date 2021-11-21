2022 Wellesley Annual Town Meeting warrant open until Dec. 22

The warrant has opened for Wellesley’s Annual Town Meeting slated to begin on March 28. The race is now on for government entities and citizens to make their pitches by Dec. 22 at 5pm for what will be voted on at the meeting.

Annual Town Meeting will take place in person in the Wellesley Middle School auditorium beginning at 7p.m. and is expected to continue into early April.

Citizens who would like to have an article included in the warrant may submit a petition signed by at least 10 registered Wellesley voters to the town clerk. (Learn more about citizen petitions.)

Among the possible articles being discussed already by the Select Board is one focused on working with property managers to address empty storefronts. Executive Director Meghan Jop said this would create a registry of vacant storefronts that could help the town, emergency personnel, landlords, and possible tenants get a better handle on inventory.

