Wellesley Fells Branch Library’s garden looking good

Trees are dumping their leaves and plants are packing it up for winter, but the year-round garden at Wellesley’s Fells Branch library at 308 Weston Rd., just keeps looking better and better.

Additions to the Fells Branch garden haven’t received as much fanfare as recent changes at the Wellesley Free Library’s main branch but if you haven’t been by lately, it’s worth a look.

The garden includes a handful of benches that surround the burbling fountain, plus new woody hut and chair structures via Frank Hamm, the designer known locally for Weezie’s Garden at Elm Bank Reservation. The nice thing here is that you can check out this garden for free, whereas you need to pay now to visit Weezie’s.

The library garden features a couple of musical sculptures as well that kids can bang on.

Garden at #Wellesley's Fells Branch Library looking & sounding good pic.twitter.com/Opr4fCFnZL — swellesley (@swellesley) November 20, 2021

Between the garden’s transformation and the library’s indoor makeover from 2018, the Fells Branch has a whole new look. Library hours are 10am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday, though the garden’s always open during the day.

The Wellesley Free Library Foundation and Wellesley Garden Study Group have supported the garden project.

