Fired up for Thanksgiving in Wellesley

The Wellesley Fire Department, family, friends, the Council on Aging Board, and Select Board members joined forces this week to deliver more than 200 Thanksgiving meals to local senior citizens.

“We hope to be back in person next year [to serve meals], but in the meantime not even COVID can stop us from keeping this tradition alive,” says firefighter Joanie Cullinan, who calls the effort one of the department’s favorite events of the year.

The dinner tradition was started in 1966 by the Veterans Council and taken over by Fire Department years later.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to [email protected]