Fired up for Thanksgiving in Wellesley

The Wellesley Fire Department, family, friends, the Council on Aging Board, and Select Board members joined forces this week to deliver more than 200 Thanksgiving meals to local senior citizens.

“We hope to be back in person next year [to serve meals], but in the meantime not even COVID can stop us from keeping this tradition alive,” says firefighter Joanie Cullinan, who calls the effort one of the department’s favorite events of the year.

The dinner tradition was started in 1966 by the Veterans Council and taken over by Fire Department years later.

2021 thankgiving fire dept
Chief Rick DeLorie, former Wellesley animal control officer Sue Webb and Select Board member Beth Sullivan Woods

 

2021 thankgiving fire dept
You can’t see their smiles behind their masks, but Tracy and Pedro Juarez are having a ton of fun delivering meals.

 

2021 thankgiving fire dept
Lt. DeMerchant loads up his pickup with meals with help from Emelina Corda

 

2021 thankgiving fire dept
Lt. DeLorie with lifelong Wellesley resident Mary Bowers

 

2021 thankgiving fire dept
A special Happy Thanksgiving to Joanie Cullinan’s college roommate & Joanie’s mom, Donna

 

