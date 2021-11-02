Get a preview of Wellesley’s draft Climate Action Plan on Nov. 10

Wellesley Sustainability Director Dr. Marybeth Martello has been doing the rounds at town boards and organizations previewing the town’s draft Climate Action Plan, and the general public gets its turn on Nov. 10 via a Zoom Webinar at 7pm. The online. event is hosted by Wellesley’s Climate Action Committee and Green Collaborative.

The plan builds on past and ongoing efforts to slash greenhouse gas emissions and lays out the town’s proposed path forward to achieving net-zero townwide emissions by 2050. The plan features a multi-pronged approach to hitting that target that includes focuses on energy, buildings, mobility, waste and natural resources, all backed by governance.

The Climate Action Committee (then called the Sustainability Energy Committee) kicked off its process for creating the plan this past spring. It’s on track to finalize the plan early in the new year.

Here’s a presentation given recently to the Council on Aging:

As part of the climate action planning process, residents are invited to take this 5-minute survey.