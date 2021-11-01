Grab your spare change: It’s real estate tax day in Wellesley

Real estate tax bills for the second quarter are due on Nov. 1. The town encourages you to pay bills online.

Tax payments also may be hand-delivered to the ballot and payment drop box in front of Town Hall (Washington Street side entrance).

Treasurer’s Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8a.m. to 4p.m.

Questions? Please contact the Treasurer’s office at 781-431-1019 ext. 2266.

Wellesley’s annual median residential tax bill is around $14K.

Learn more about Wellesley real estate taxes.

