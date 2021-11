The League of Women Voters of Wellesley is hosting a webinar called “How To Run for Local Public Office” on Dec. 1 at 7pm. To register for this event, visit lwvwellesley.org

The session should answer your burning questions if you’re considering a run for town office, including deadlines for applying. Town Clerk KC Kato and Town Moderator Mark Kaplan will explain what you need to know.

Town election is slated for March 1, 2022.

Useful links: