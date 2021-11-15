Online calculator helps you do math on tax impact of Hardy, Hunnewell projects; register to vote by Nov. 17

Based on how easily Wellesley Special Town Meeting Articles 2 and 3 passed in support of funding the proposed Hardy and Hunnewell Elementary School projects, it’s highly likely that the public will vote in favor of corresponding debt exclusions on Dec. 7.

(Read the election warrant and see a sample ballot embedded below)

The projects have their detractors, who spoke at Town Meeting about considering 1 project or the other for now and trying to avoid sky high pandemic period materials costs, among other issues. But if the public does vote for the debt exclusions and you’re a property owner who intends to stay here, you’re going to want to know how much those debt exclusions are going to add to your annual property tax bills.

We heard during Special Town Meeting that the peak median annual increase would be $753. But now the town has rolled out an online tax impact estimator to give you a better idea of your own situation (we’ll need to sell a few more ads to cover our increase). Though note that calculations are based on Fiscal Year 2021 assessed valuation of properties.

No dollar amounts are mentioned in the ballot questions themselves. Doing so would have involved the town taking some intricate steps involving state statues, as described here.

Register to vote by Nov. 17

The last day to register to vote in the Special Election is Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Residents may register online or at Wellesley Town Hall. The Town Clerk’s office will be open extended hours on Nov. 17, until 8pm.

You must be a Wellesley resident and a U.S. citizen on the date of your registration. Voters must be 18 years old by election day.

Special Legislation also permits Vote by Mail for the December election. Visit Vote by Mail ballots for information.

