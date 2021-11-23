Pinnacle Residential Properties: Northgate/Boulder Brook neighborhood spotlight

SPONSORED CONTENT: Danielle Comella is a Wellesley resident and Realtor with Pinnacle Residential Properties. She shines a spotlight on the Northgate/Boulder Brook neighborhood.

I sell homes all over Wellesley, and there are so many beautiful neighborhoods in town, but my husband, Matt, and I chose to buy a home and raise our family in Northgate/Boulder Brook. We are so glad we did! There are children galore, caring and friendly neighbors, it’s only steps to the beautiful Boulder Brook Reservation, and a short walk to the Bates elementary school and Fells Market. Our special neighborhood gatherings (such as the annual outdoor holiday party that I host, complete with a horse-drawn carriage for the children) keep our families connected.

I asked my neighbor, Beth Hinchcliffe, a true authority on Wellesley, what she thinks makes the area so special. Beth is a lifelong resident of Wellesley, a graduate of Wellesley College, former editor of The Wellesley Townsman, and was a speechwriter for President George H.W. Bush. She is also the author of Five Pounds Currency, Three Pounds of Corn, Wellesley’s Centennial Story.

“I’ve lived in this neighborhood all my life, and I would never live anywhere else,” Beth says. “It’s a special privilege to be part of this Boulder Brook/Northgate community—friends, support when we need it, and enjoying fun and growing up together. The layout of the neighborhood lends itself to this closeness: only three roads feed in from Weston Road, the rest are smaller and interconnected, so it feels like we belong together. The houses are close enough so we can meet on our front lawns, dash next door for eggs, let children play in adjoining yards.”



“Children get to know each other walking back and forth along the path and across the fields,” Beth continues, “and we share scout troops, the Pumpkin Fair, and other activities. A lifetime of living here has shown me that it’s a special place. Each year we give out 100-120 candies at Halloween and take part in the Boulder Brook Halloween parade and party. My dad’s birthday falls on Halloween, and on his 95th birthday, everyone welcomed him to join in the fun. Neighbors even sang “Happy Birthday” and gave him a cake. Luminary Night brings everyone out to walk the streets, meet every few houses for cocoa and carols, and ride in the shared horse-drawn carriage. An annual Labor Day block party brings together talents from neighbors (a magic show, a singalong); food trucks, barbecues, a fire engine, and picnic tables full of families.”

