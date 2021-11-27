Salvation Army Red Kettle going virtual again in Wellesley

From Wellesley resident Dwin Schuler:

Again this year: Red Kettle to be heard but not seen!

The Wellesley Kiwanis Club has hosted the Salvation Army Red Kettle at Roche Bros. Market on Linden Street every December since 1994. However, like last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the familiar Red Kettle will not be at its usual location.

Kiwanis will continue this important tradition again VIRTUALLY in 2021 with considerable help from the more than 200 former bell ringers who are reaching out online to town residents to ask for donations in an effort to insure that Wellesley families and individuals in need will have the help they require throughout the coming months. We are grateful to local merchants who have agreed to once again host small Red Kettles at their counters. You can find these at the following stores including Anderson’s Jewelers, the Fells Market, Green’s Hardware and others who may be added soon. All contributions from the counter Red Kettles will be used to support the Wellesley Rent Fund.

Launched by Past Kiwanis President, Ric Brown, Wellesley’s former Planning Director, the Wellesley Red Kettle has grown to be the Salvation Army’s #1 Virtual Kettle in Massachusetts. In the past 8 years Kettle receipts have been nearly $30,000 each year. For the last decade, we have been supported by town employees, Wellesley Municipal Light Plant employees, Wellesley High School Key Clubbers and citizens, young and old.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to [email protected]