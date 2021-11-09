Veterans Day observances in Wellesley

Wellesley will honor its Veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11a.m. with observances in front of Town Hall.

This year’s event will take place on the lawn in front of the Wellesley War Memorial along Washington Street. If it rains, the event will be moved into the Great Hall of Town Hall.

Observances will include recognizing retired military personnel, guest speakers from local colleges, Wellesley Police and Fire Department honor guards, members of the American Legion Post 72, as well as a prisoner of war ceremony and retiring of the flag.

The community is invited to attend this event and support all veterans.

Please note: Wellesley municipal buildings and departments, including the Recycling and Disposal Facility, are closed on Veterans Day.

Wellesley Council on Aging to host viewing of documentary “D-Day Veterans Return to Normandy 75 Years Later”

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 10am, Tolles Parsons Center, 500 Washington St.



This film commemorates the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day Invasion of Normandy, France. After a year of raising funds and finding D-Day veterans who could muster the strength to travel, this was filmed in June 2019 on the sacred beaches of Normandy. We look forward to sharing this documentary with all of you. A film that reveres those heroes — some from a different land who gave their lives — but to remember those who were lucky enough to live through it all. It also is to honor those French residents of the first generation, who lost their lives in the Invasion and those who survived and carried on the spirit year after year. The second generation has been taught by their parents to never forget the sacrifices that were made. The veterans who visit Normandy over the years can attest to the hospitality of these caring and loving people.

You can sign-up for this special showing by: (1) emailing the Council on Aging here; by calling (781) 235-3961; or by stopping by in-person.