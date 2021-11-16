Wellesley back in the movies

A movie crew has piled into Wellesley Square this week, reportedly filming part of the forthcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

The action was centered around 75 Central St., near iCode.

Filming of “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” reportedly recently took place at Worcester Airport. The Mass Film site shows “IWD” as being in production.

The yellow signs posted in the area say “Anthem,” which makes sense. Her rendition of the Star Spangled Banner at Super Bowl 25 in 1991 remains legendary.

Naomi Ackie will depict Houston in the film slated for its debut next year.

And no, this Bob Brown was not asked to play Bobby Brown, Houston’s ex.

Got more details? Let us know: [email protected]

Wellesley has been a movie hotspot in recent years, including for an HBO series about chef Julia Child.