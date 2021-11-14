Wellesley High, Dana Hall student-athletes sign letters of intent

Some of Wellesley’s top high school athletes this past week signed national letters of intent to continue playing sports at 4-year colleges.

Alanna Dumulac, a star women’s lacrosse player for Wellesley High, has committed to play for Davidson College.

Max Stakun-Pickering, a track & field leader for Wellesley High and winner of the Outdoor Nationals decathlon over the summer, will bring his talents to the University of North Carolina.

Dana Hall School in Wellesley is celebrating student-athlete Keira McGrath, who signed her national letter of intent to swim for Loyola University Maryland. A resident of Charlestown, McGrath set a school record for the 100 meter breast stroke at 1:10.63.

