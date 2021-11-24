Wellesley Historical Society hires executive director from within

The Wellesley Historical Society, having seen the good work done by Taylor Kalloch over the past 3 years as its archivist and collection manager, has named her as its new executive director. She’s been the interim director since August.

Amanda Fisher recently left the position, which she held since 2018, for a job at Simmons University

Kalloch has been with the Society since 2011 when she started as a graduate-student intern working to make collections available for research. As executive director, Kalloch will manage daily operations of the Society and work with the Board to implement its strategic vision.