Wellesley League of Women Voters event: Hardy & Hunnewell School projects

Join the League of Women Voters of Wellesley during a Zoom meeting on Wed., Nov. 17th, 7pm, to learn about the Hardy & Hunnewell School projects. After a presentation by School Committee members Catherine Mirick and Melissa Martin, there will be ample time for Q&A. Learn about project costs, anticipated state reimbursement, tax impact, and more. To register for this session, go to: https://bit.ly/3mC3Uk8.

Don’t forget to vote on December 7th.

(Mail-in ballots must be at the Town Clerk’s office by December 7th)