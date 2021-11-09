Wellesley legal notice—modification to alcohol regulations

The Wellesley Select Board will hold a public hearing on November 15, 2021, at 6:00 pm to consider proposed amendments to the Rules and Regulations Governing Alcoholic Beverages. Proposed revisions and policy decisions under considerations include, but are not limited to, the following:

Consolidating the Select Board’s policy governing on-premises establishments and its policy governing off-premises establishments into one single policy document to eliminate any conflicting requirements

Eliminating the background information about the history of licensing in Wellesley

Reorganizing the sections to address the various stages of the licensing and operating process

Clarifying alcohol serving and handling training requirements

Updating policies pertaining to assistant managers, including CORI rules

Updating policies pertaining to licensed managers, including the obligation to be on the premises 50% of the time the licensed premises is open

Outlining the violation policy

Revising the Intent to Dine provision (define “food service” and/or “full meal”)

Revising the 10% Bar Seating Cap

Clarifying the scope of permitted bar service

Amending time requirement for cancellation of a license for non-use

Establishing a BYOB license

A copy of the proposed modifications to the regulations can be found on the Town of Wellesley website at https://www.wellesleyma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/26261/Proposed-Modifications-to-Alcohol-Regulations—November-2021-PDF

Individuals who cannot attend, but would like to send along comments may do so by calling (781) 431-1019 ext. 2205 or by emailing [email protected] .

REMOTE MEETING PROTOCOL

Residents seeking to participate in the public forum should email [email protected] prior to the meeting and a number will be assigned for speakers. All residents seeking to participate shall call into 1 -781-489-7525, (Conference Line) and await the announcement of your assigned number to speak. Individuals wishing to participate who have not received a number shall be asked at the end of the agenda item if they would like to speak before the Board moves on to the next agenda item.