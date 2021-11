The give-and-take area at the Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility is set to close for the year on Dec. 4, when it will be open for taking only.

The reusables area has operated on a limited schedule this year, Thursdays-Saturdays.

“Next season we are hopeful we will be back to the full schedule,” says volunteer Priscilla Messing.

She passed along huge thanks to the Wellesley RDF crew as well as to Friends of Recycling volunteers who have worked throughout this season.