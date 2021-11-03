Wellesley Select Board office hours, Nov. 4

Wellesley Select Board member Ann-Mara Lanza will host office hours with the public on Thursday, November 4, 2pm-3:30pm in the Juliani Room at Wellesley Town Hall. Residents may meet with Lanza in person or via Zoom.

Ask questions, give input, and share concerns about Town operations, economic development, or other issues.

Please email her directly at [email protected] to request a 15-minute appointment and indicate if you would like to meet in-person or via Zoom.

You will receive a response confirming your meeting time and the Zoom link, if required.