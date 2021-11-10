Wellesley sports news: WHS grad leads Georgetown to XC title; UMass men’s hockey champs coming to town; Columnist Shaughnessy shares sports stories

Our roundup of Wellesley sports news:

Maggie Donahue leads Georgetown cross country to title

Wellesley High grad Maggie Donahue, now a junior at Georgetown University, recently won the Big East women’s cross country individual title in leading the Hoyas to the league championship. Here’s the post-race interview:

UMass men’s hockey showing off championship banner, trophy

This Thursday Nov. 11 at 4:30pm, the Boston Sports Institute on Rte. 9 east in Wellesley is hosting the NCAA men’s hockey champion UMass Minutemen, which will raise their banner and have their trophy on hand for a meet and greet, and photos.

All are welcome to stop by.

Columnist Shaughnessy shares sports stories

Boston Globe sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy regaled Eastern Mass Senior Softball League players (men’s softball league for those ages 50+) at their banquet at the The Natick Elks club with stories involving many of Boston’s sports legends, from Pedro Martinez to Tom Brady to the recently deceased Jerry Remy.

