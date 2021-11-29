Wellesley Square Holiday Stroll, December 5th, noon – 6pm

SPONSORED POST: The Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association is getting ready for the always festive Holiday Stroll on Sunday, December 5, noon – 6pm, and you’re not going to want to miss a minute.

Wellesley Square Holiday Stroll schedule of events

1:00-5:30 More than 50 carolers will be strolling throughout Wellesley Square

1:30-4:30 Sleigh Rides from the Railroad Ave. Parking Lot (by Post Office Park)

1:00-5:30 Meet Frosty and Rudolph as they stroll throughout the Square

1:00-3:30 Pictures with Santa on Central Street

3:30-4:30 Sleigh Rides with Santa from the Railroad Ave. Parking Lot

5:00-5:30 Holiday Tree Lighting at the Wellesley Square Fire Station

5:00-5:30 Menorah Lighting at the Wellesley Square Fire Station

Hunt for big prizes

In addition to all of your favorite activities add to the fun by playing the Scavenger Hunt with your Smartphone. You’ll scan a QR code to play, and four winners will each come away with $675 in gift cards to Wellesley Square stores. All the details and the chance to register in advance are here: https:// shopwellesleysquare.com/ holiday-stroll-2019/

Get in the holiday spirit

There's nothing like this great event throughout all of the greater Boston area. Frosty and Rudolf will be there to greet everyone and pose for selfies. Santa will take a break from his work at the North Pole to hear holiday wishes and later on give rides in his sleigh. And the event will be capped off with a tree lighting at the fire station. Afterwards, why not keep the fun going with dinner at a nearby restaurant?

Free parking has begun and runs through December. Just look for the covered meters. Complete parking info here.