Wellesley students come up big as National Merit semifinalists

Wellesley High School, fall 2020Six Wellesley High School seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists, making them eligible to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Congratulations to Wellesley’s own National Merit Scholarship semifinalists:

  • Doyoung A. Ahn
  • Jacob S. Landau
  • Andrew J. Ng
  • Grace H. Olson
  •  Yonas E. Schneider
  • Meilin Song
