Christmas worship services 2021, Wellesley churches

Wellesley has many houses of worship that observe Christmas. In-person services are back this year, and masks are encouraged by some churches, and required by others. For those who wish to celebrate at home, live streaming services will be available by most churches.

Whether you choose to attend in-person or online, all the services and masses will be joyful, and all are welcome. Merry Christmas, Wellesley.

Wellesley Square Merchants, Holiday Stroll
Wellesley Square tree lighting, 2021.

First Church of Christ, Scientist

8 Rockland St, 781-235-1114

Regular services online on Sun., Dec. 26, 10am
All are welcome.

MetroWest Baptist Church

2 Brook St.  781-431-0828
See their website for more information.

Milestone Church

42 Elmwood Road, Wellesley, MA
781-235-6025

Since many families travel or host extended family from out of town for Christmas, Milestone offers two identical celebrations on Christmas Eve Eve (Thur., Dec. 23rd, 5pm & 7pm), with live music and an encouraging Christmas candlelight message.

Registration is not required, but encouraged to help ensure each family has a great experience.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

79 Denton Rd., 781-235-7310

St. Andrew's, Wellesley

 

St. John the Evangelist Parish (Catholic)

9 Glen Rd., 781-235-0045

St. Paul Parish (Catholic)

502 Washington St., 781-235-1060

Saint John/Saint Paul, Wellesley

Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills

309 Washington St., 781-235-9423

Fri., Dec. 24, 5:15pm: Candlelight & Caroling Christmas Eve service

Join Rev. Kelly and Director of Music Suzie Cartreine for a traditional service of Lessons and Carols, featuring carols sung by the UU Wellesley Hills Choir. The extended Musical Prelude starts at 5:15pm and worship at 5:30pm.

Wellesley Village Church

2 Central St., 781-235-1988

Thursday, December 23, 4:30-6:30pm: Eve of the Eve Sanctuary Open House, in-person and live streamed
Sanctuary open for candlelight prayer and music

Friday, December 24, Christmas Eve Worship, in-person and live streamed
4pm: Family Service with Children’s Pageant in the Sanctuary, in-person and live streamed
8pm: Candlelight Service with Sanctuary Choir, in person and live streamed
10pm: Candlelight Service with Youth and Alumni Choir in the Sanctuary, in-person and live streamed

Wellesley Hills Congregational Church

207 Washington St., 781-235-4424

Wellesley Hills Congregational Church

 

Wellesley Friends Meeting (Quaker)

26 Benvenue St., 781-237-0268

Dec. 24, 4pm: Gather in the Meeting House or on Zoom for a welcome interlude of peace at this busy time of year.  Worship by candlelight and firelight as the sun sets.

