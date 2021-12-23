Christmas worship services 2021, Wellesley churches

Wellesley has many houses of worship that observe Christmas. In-person services are back this year, and masks are encouraged by some churches, and required by others. For those who wish to celebrate at home, live streaming services will be available by most churches.

Whether you choose to attend in-person or online, all the services and masses will be joyful, and all are welcome. Merry Christmas, Wellesley.

8 Rockland St, 781-235-1114

Regular services online on Sun., Dec. 26, 10am

All are welcome.

2 Brook St. 781-431-0828

See their website for more information.

42 Elmwood Road, Wellesley, MA

781-235-6025

Since many families travel or host extended family from out of town for Christmas, Milestone offers two identical celebrations on Christmas Eve Eve (Thur., Dec. 23rd, 5pm & 7pm), with live music and an encouraging Christmas candlelight message.

Registration is not required, but encouraged to help ensure each family has a great experience.

79 Denton Rd., 781-235-7310

9 Glen Rd., 781-235-0045

502 Washington St., 781-235-1060

309 Washington St., 781-235-9423

Fri., Dec. 24, 5:15pm: Candlelight & Caroling Christmas Eve service

Join Rev. Kelly and Director of Music Suzie Cartreine for a traditional service of Lessons and Carols, featuring carols sung by the UU Wellesley Hills Choir. The extended Musical Prelude starts at 5:15pm and worship at 5:30pm.

2 Central St., 781-235-1988

Thursday, December 23, 4:30-6:30pm: Eve of the Eve Sanctuary Open House, in-person and live streamed

Sanctuary open for candlelight prayer and music

Friday, December 24, Christmas Eve Worship, in-person and live streamed

4pm: Family Service with Children’s Pageant in the Sanctuary, in-person and live streamed

8pm: Candlelight Service with Sanctuary Choir, in person and live streamed

10pm: Candlelight Service with Youth and Alumni Choir in the Sanctuary, in-person and live streamed

207 Washington St., 781-235-4424

26 Benvenue St., 781-237-0268

Dec. 24, 4pm: Gather in the Meeting House or on Zoom for a welcome interlude of peace at this busy time of year. Worship by candlelight and firelight as the sun sets.