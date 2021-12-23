Christmas worship services 2021, Wellesley churches

Wellesley has many houses of worship that observe Christmas. In-person services are back this year, and masks are encouraged by some churches, and required by others. For those who wish to celebrate at home, live streaming services will be available by most churches.
Whether you choose to attend in-person or online, all the services and masses will be joyful, and all are welcome. Merry Christmas, Wellesley.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
8 Rockland St, 781-235-1114
Regular services online on Sun., Dec. 26, 10am
All are welcome.
MetroWest Baptist Church
2 Brook St. 781-431-0828
See their website for more information.
Milestone Church
42 Elmwood Road, Wellesley, MA
781-235-6025
Since many families travel or host extended family from out of town for Christmas, Milestone offers two identical celebrations on Christmas Eve Eve (Thur., Dec. 23rd, 5pm & 7pm), with live music and an encouraging Christmas candlelight message.
Registration is not required, but encouraged to help ensure each family has a great experience.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
79 Denton Rd., 781-235-7310
St. John the Evangelist Parish (Catholic)
9 Glen Rd., 781-235-0045
St. Paul Parish (Catholic)
502 Washington St., 781-235-1060
Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills
309 Washington St., 781-235-9423
Fri., Dec. 24, 5:15pm: Candlelight & Caroling Christmas Eve service
Join Rev. Kelly and Director of Music Suzie Cartreine for a traditional service of Lessons and Carols, featuring carols sung by the UU Wellesley Hills Choir. The extended Musical Prelude starts at 5:15pm and worship at 5:30pm.
Wellesley Village Church
2 Central St., 781-235-1988
Thursday, December 23, 4:30-6:30pm: Eve of the Eve Sanctuary Open House, in-person and live streamed
Sanctuary open for candlelight prayer and music
Friday, December 24, Christmas Eve Worship, in-person and live streamed
4pm: Family Service with Children’s Pageant in the Sanctuary, in-person and live streamed
8pm: Candlelight Service with Sanctuary Choir, in person and live streamed
10pm: Candlelight Service with Youth and Alumni Choir in the Sanctuary, in-person and live streamed
Wellesley Hills Congregational Church
207 Washington St., 781-235-4424
Wellesley Friends Meeting (Quaker)
26 Benvenue St., 781-237-0268
Dec. 24, 4pm: Gather in the Meeting House or on Zoom for a welcome interlude of peace at this busy time of year. Worship by candlelight and firelight as the sun sets.
Leave a Reply