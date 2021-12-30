COVID crisis forces Wellesley High to suspend winter sports season

Wellesley High School has announced the suspension of its winter sports season due to rising COVID-19 cases across the school and within its sports teams.

“After consultation with the Wellesley Public Schools Administration and the Wellesley Health Department regarding the increase of positive Covid cases and in particular the major increase of cases on our athletic teams we have come to the conclusion that we will need to suspend the winter season until further notice. This means no in person practices, games, meets or competitions,” according to a school statement.

Athletic Director John Brown says families were notified of the decision on Wednesday night, and that he hopes the suspension will not last long.

The news, issued during the school’s holiday break, drew attention from local TV news stations, which flocked to the high school in their vans on Thursday.

Last year COVID-19 forced local high schools to split their sports seasons into four instead of three, and teams had to abide by modified rules that included mask wearing and more.

Wellesley Public Schools’ COVID dashboard shows 29 positive cases at the high school over the past two weeks.

Public School teachers and staff can test for COVID-19 before returning to school after the holiday break. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will distribute rapid tests to districts over the New Year’s weekend.

