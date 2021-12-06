The Swellesley Report

Crowds were feeling festive in Wellesley Square during Holiday Stroll

by Leave a Comment

Santa Claus was there, and so were Frosty the Snowman and Rudolf the Red-nosed Reindeer. Rabbi Moshe from the Wellesley Weston Chabad pulled into Wellesley Square in his Menorah Mobile. Wellesley High School’s own Rice Street Singers and Keynote Singers, conducted by Dr. Kevin McDonald, roamed Wellesley Square all afternoon singing Christmas carols, wintry tunes, and Chanukah songs. Most importantly, people were out and about in the Square, enjoying the hustle and bustle of always-anticipated Holiday Stroll, sponsored by the Wellesley Merchants’ Association.

When the menorah was lit to commemorate the 8th day of Chanukah, and the tree near the fire station was set aglow with lights, all seemed right with the world. Here are a few pics of the festive and spirited event:

Wellesley Square Merchants, Holiday Stroll
Bedecked with jingle bells, these beautiful horses pulled Holiday Stroll revelers through the Post Office parking lot.

 

Wellesley Square Merchants, Holiday Stroll
Rudolf and Frosty pose at Wellesley Village Church with the Wellesley High School Keynote Singers and the Rice Street Singers.

 

Wellesley Square Merchants, Holiday Stroll
Rabbi Rabbi Moshe Bleich (far right) and his entourage pulled into Wellesley Square in his Menorah Mobile. Love the license plate.

 

Wellesley Square Merchants, Holiday Stroll
The Menorah in front of the Wellesley Square fire station is lit to commemorate the 8th day of Chanukah.

 

Wellesley Square Merchants, Holiday Stroll
Santa and Mrs. Claus were available for photos and to hear Christmas wishes.

 

Wellesley Square Merchants, Holiday Stroll
The crowd counted down from 10 and the tree lights were set aglow to cheers.

 

Happy holidays, Wellesley.

