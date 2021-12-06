Crowds were feeling festive in Wellesley Square during Holiday Stroll

Santa Claus was there, and so were Frosty the Snowman and Rudolf the Red-nosed Reindeer. Rabbi Moshe from the Wellesley Weston Chabad pulled into Wellesley Square in his Menorah Mobile. Wellesley High School’s own Rice Street Singers and Keynote Singers, conducted by Dr. Kevin McDonald, roamed Wellesley Square all afternoon singing Christmas carols, wintry tunes, and Chanukah songs. Most importantly, people were out and about in the Square, enjoying the hustle and bustle of always-anticipated Holiday Stroll, sponsored by the Wellesley Merchants’ Association.

When the menorah was lit to commemorate the 8th day of Chanukah, and the tree near the fire station was set aglow with lights, all seemed right with the world. Here are a few pics of the festive and spirited event:

Happy holidays, Wellesley.