Elizabeth Seton residents help kids learn about the joy of giving

Thank you to guest columnist Susan Weycker of Elmwood Christian Preschool for the following post:

As part of Elmwood Christian Preschool’s philanthropic endeavors, the school’s young students participated in Project Nana with Elizabeth Seton Skilled Nursing & Rehab (ESR) residents. Project Nana, a kindness initiative that promotes connection between the generations, was started in memory of Sara Sayadian Warda, a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose last years were spent in a nursing facility. Each Christmas her out-of-state grandchildren would send her a tabletop pre-lit Christmas tree for her room. Project Nana was started after Sara’s death with the hope that the magic of a twinkling Christmas tree would evoke warm and happy memories for other cherished people.

In keeping with the theme of light, Elmwood kids in early December made a delivery to ESR residents of 75 flameless LED-embellished candlesticks, adorned with the preschoolers’ handmade tags and colored Christmas pictures. Project Nana was a marvelous way for children to complete acts of kindness while experiencing the joy in giving. Everyone was reminded of the true meaning of Christmas, and that more is gained in giving than in receiving.

Check out the smiles: