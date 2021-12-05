Holiday shopping spotlight: Caskata in Wellesley Square

SPONSORED CONTENT: Ever since Wellesley Square newcomer and dinnerware design company Caskata settled into the historic Hathaway House, owner Shawn Laughlin and her team have been eager to connect with the community. “We use the beautiful space as a showroom and for our headquarters, and we’re of course excited to be here in Wellesley,” Laughlin says.

“Although we’re not a retail store, sometimes we host ‘shopping hours’,” she continues, “a time when customers are invited to browse our showroom displays, purchase gifts in-person from a carefully curated selection of Caskata favorites, and order online from our full line of 350 products.”

To that end, Caskata invites the public to an open-house style three-day shopping event. Stop by the 103 Central Street location, nibble sweets treats, browse a small collection of beautiful gifts for purchase, or order online while you’re there.

Caskata’s shopping dates and times

December 5, 12pm-6pm

December 8, 6pm-9pm

December 11, 10am-6pm

Online anytime at www.caskata.com

The goods

Caskata’s look emphasizes classic imagery using graphic, contemporary compositions. Sea creatures, botanicals, and geometric patterns adorn pieces designed for everyday usability with high style. Caskata’s unique selections include tableware; lead-free, dishwasher-safe glassware; hurricane lanterns; handcrafted charcuterie boards; linens such as napkins and kitchen towels; and more.

Laughlin started the company over 14 years ago as a second career after a professional life as a commercial film producer. As a mother of three, she was reluctant to travel while the kids were young, so returned to night school to hone her graphic design skills and master new technologies. When Laughlin couldn’t find beautifully designed and serviceable dinnerware for her family table she learned to decorate and manufacture her own, and Caskata was born.