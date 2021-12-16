Linden Square gets into holiday spirit

Victorian carolers, Wellesley High School’s Keynote Singers and Rice Street Singers, a balloon twister, and characters from Paw Patrol got Linden Square visitors into the holiday spirit on Sunday afternoon in Wellesley.

The parking lots on either side of Linden Street were packed, as shoppers and holiday revelers made their way around the shopping and dining center, sustaining themselves with hot chocolate and sugar cookies along the way.

Among the hottest spots was Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club’s pop-up version of its annual marketplace event that featured dozens of vendors of crafts, gifts, specialty items, and baked goods. The Pop! in Linden Square is still open until Christmas for holiday shopping, so stop in the 165 Linden Street location and check out the multi-vendor spot.

Hopefully everyone made a good dent in the holiday shopping, and can keep the spirit going throughout the rest of the season.