Non-clinical volunteers sought for Boston Marathon finish line medical tents

Wellesley’s Clara Arlotto, who serves as team captain for the Boston Marathon’s medical records volunteer team, reached out to recruit help at the finish line of the 2022 race on April 18.

“These are non-clinical positions assisting runners by filling out medical forms and providing comfort (encouraging words, Gatorade, potato chips),” Arlotto says. “There are doctors and nurses who will do the heavy lifting and provide medical care.”

Registration starts on Jan. 15, and if you’re interested, you can contact Arlotto at [email protected]. COVID-19 protocols will be followed, and all volunteers need to be fully vaccinated.

Arlotto initially got involved in 2013 while working in the IT department at BIDMC—a colleague led the team at that time. While being there the year of the marathon bombing was devastating, Arlotto has returned all but one year since to help the Boston Athletic Association carry on its traditional event.

The medical records team is one small group out of a large cast of volunteers at the finish line. There are 80 slots on the medical records team, and Arlotto expects over half to be filled by returning volunteers.

People check in at 7:30am and leave around 4-5pm. Lunch is provided. Volunteers receive a commemorative jacket (different than the runners’) Adidas Marathon running jacket specifically for volunteers (colors are different from the runners’ jackets).

“People volunteer to be close to the action, to support loved ones who are running, because they are runners themselves (some have run Boston in the past but not me), for the camaraderie,” Arlotto says. “The energy in the tents is fantastic – upbeat and excited for every runner testing their limits.”