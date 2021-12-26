Not that we’re rushing your Christmas trees into the grave…

The Swellesley Report

While those of you who celebrate Christmas still have days to enjoy your trees, we want to share resources with you for local services to dispose of them afterward.

We’ll beat the town of Wellesley to the punch to note that ditching your tree or holiday greenery in parks or conservation land is illegal and bad for the environment.

If you’re able, you can take them to the Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF), which is open Monday-Wednesday 7 a.m. – Noon and Thursday-Saturday 7 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

wellesley rdf trees
RDF tree pile

If you need help or just want to support ambitious locals, you’ve got options:

