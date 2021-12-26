Not that we’re rushing your Christmas trees into the grave…

While those of you who celebrate Christmas still have days to enjoy your trees, we want to share resources with you for local services to dispose of them afterward.
We’ll beat the town of Wellesley to the punch to note that ditching your tree or holiday greenery in parks or conservation land is illegal and bad for the environment.
If you’re able, you can take them to the Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF), which is open Monday-Wednesday 7 a.m. – Noon and Thursday-Saturday 7 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
If you need help or just want to support ambitious locals, you’ve got options:
- Patrick Dublin, a Wellesley High senior, is picking up trees in Wellesley for $15, with 10% going to Dana-Farber. Sign up for a slot, and cash/check/Venmo accepted.
Jack Kenney, a sophomore at the University of Vermont who has worked at Volante Farms selling Christmas trees in recent years, is picking up trees in Wellesley and Needham for $20 apiece. Kenney, who has amped up marketing via a QR code and social media promotion, says he is hoping to pick up 300 trees this season, with the help of friends. Sign up for a slot.
