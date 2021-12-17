Salvation Army bell ringers are back in Wellesley

The familiar ringing of holiday bells to encourage Salvation Army donations has returned to Wellesley thanks to the Kiwanis Club and Whole Foods.

The Kiwanis said in November that the Red Kettle campaign would be virtual again this year due to COVID-19 protocols, with countertop kettles available for donations at some retailers. But new plans have allowed for bell ringers to do their thing in front of Whole Foods until Christmas.

Juniper Restaurant in Wellesley coordinated with the Kiwanis to allow a pop-up bell ringing spot in front of its space this past weekend, too.

Look for familiar faces and local entertainment to be among the bell ringers.

Reach out to Dwin Schuler if you’d like to get on the bell ringing volunteer list. “Dwin has been doing an amazing job getting this arranged and staffed!” writes Beth Sullivan Woods, Wellesley Select Board member.