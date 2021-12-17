The Swellesley Report

Salvation Army bell ringers are back in Wellesley

The familiar ringing of holiday bells to encourage Salvation Army donations has returned to Wellesley thanks to the Kiwanis Club and Whole Foods.

Salvation Army Red Kettle, Wellesley
Wellesley Public Information Officer Stephanie Hawkinson (left) and Town Executive Director Meghan Jop ring the  bells for Salvation Army Red Kettle donations in front of Whole Foods.

The Kiwanis said in November that the Red Kettle campaign would be virtual again this year due to COVID-19 protocols, with countertop kettles available for donations at some retailers. But new plans have allowed for bell ringers to do their thing in front of Whole Foods until Christmas.

Juniper Restaurant in Wellesley coordinated with the Kiwanis to allow a pop-up bell ringing spot in front of its space this past weekend, too.

Look for familiar faces and local entertainment to be among the bell ringers.

Reach out to Dwin Schuler if you’d like to get on the bell ringing volunteer list. “Dwin has been doing an amazing job getting this arranged and staffed!” writes Beth Sullivan Woods, Wellesley Select Board member.

red kettle bell ringing
Wellesley Kiwanian Tommy Orser ringing at Juniper (Photo courtesy of Beth Sullivan Woods)

 

Wellesley Key Clubbers bell ringing
Wellesley Key Club’s Lillie and Abby ringing at Whole Foods (Photo courtesy of Beth Sullivan Woods)
