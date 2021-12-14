Schofield Elementary School Principal Martinez a finalist for Framingham schools’ equity & diversity job

Gerardo Martinez, principal of Wellesley’s Schofield Elementary School since 2011, is one of two finalists for Framingham Public Schools’ Assistant Superintendent for Equity, Diversity, and Community Engagement job.

The search has been on since September, and is down to Martinez and Tiffany Lillie, currently the director of dommunity resource development for Framingham Public Schools.

The public is invited to a ‘Meet the Candidates’ online forum on Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 6 – 7:10pm. Each candidate will have 30 minutes to offer an introduction to the community, as well as to answer attendee-submitted questions. (Webinar link & Passcode 395687).

Martinez has six years of teaching experience and 21 years of administrative experience. Before Schofield, he held principal positions in Brookline and Boston Public Schools.

On Martinez’s principal’s page on the Schofield website, it starts off: “It is my pleasure to be embarking on year 10 as Schofield’s principal and I cannot imagine being anywhere else!!”

He’s now started to imagine.

Wellesley Public Schools has had some serious stability at its principal positions in recent years. The last new one was Grant Smith last year at Hardy.