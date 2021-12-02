Special holiday Tollhouse Shop hours & Historical Society meet/greet

Wellesley Historical Society Meet & Greet (outside)

Special Tollhouse Shop Hours (inside)

Sunday, Dec. 5, 1pm-3pm at the Dadmun-McNamara House, 229 Washington St.

Be the first to check out new holiday inventory in the Tollhouse Shop. 100% of sales go towards the Society’s general operating fund. This is also a chance to learn more about the Historical Society and opportunities to support its mission while enjoying hot cider and cookies.

New Executive Director Taylor Kalloch, members of the board, and other supporters will be on hand to chat about the Society and its work in the community.

In the event of bad weather, the event will be postponed by the morning of Dec. 5 and rescheduled for the following Sunday, Dec. 12.

Questions? Please contact Executive Director Taylor Kalloch at [email protected] wellesleyhistoricalsociety.org

