Town of Wellesley, holidays schedule 2021-22

The Town of Wellesley will follow a holiday schedule on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Here’s the breakdown:

Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility

Friday, December 24—closing at noon

Saturday, December 25—closed all day

Friday, December 31—closing at noon

Saturday, January 1—closed all day

The RDF is also closed on Sundays until the spring, so plan accordingly when disposing holiday trash.

Wellesley municipal buildings and offices

Thursday, December 23—closing at noon

Friday, December 24 —closed all day

Thursday, December 30—closing at noon

Friday, December 31—closed all day

Buildings and offices will be open for regular business hours on Monday after each holiday.

Wellesley Public Schools break

All school buildings will be closed for winter break on Fri., Dec. 24, 2021.

Classes resume on Mon., Jan. 3, 2022.

Wellesley Free Library and branch libraries

Fri., Dec. 24—closed

Fri., Dec. 25—closed

Fri., Dec. 31—closed

Sat., Jan. 1—closed