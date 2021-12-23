Town of Wellesley, holidays schedule 2021-22

The Town of Wellesley will follow a holiday schedule on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Here’s the breakdown:
Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility
- Friday, December 24—closing at noon
- Saturday, December 25—closed all day
- Friday, December 31—closing at noon
- Saturday, January 1—closed all day
The RDF is also closed on Sundays until the spring, so plan accordingly when disposing holiday trash.
Wellesley municipal buildings and offices
- Thursday, December 23—closing at noon
- Friday, December 24 —closed all day
- Thursday, December 30—closing at noon
- Friday, December 31—closed all day
Buildings and offices will be open for regular business hours on Monday after each holiday.
Wellesley Public Schools break
All school buildings will be closed for winter break on Fri., Dec. 24, 2021.
Classes resume on Mon., Jan. 3, 2022.
Wellesley Free Library and branch libraries
Fri., Dec. 24—closed
Fri., Dec. 25—closed
Fri., Dec. 31—closed
Sat., Jan. 1—closed
