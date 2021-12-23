The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Town of Wellesley, holidays schedule 2021-22

by Leave a Comment

wellesley bell town hall
Wellesley Town Hall bell

The Town of Wellesley will follow a holiday schedule on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Here’s the breakdown:

Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility

  • Friday, December 24—closing at noon
  • Saturday, December 25—closed all day
  • Friday, December 31—closing at noon
  • Saturday, January 1—closed all day

The RDF is also closed on Sundays until the spring, so plan accordingly when disposing holiday trash.

Wellesley municipal buildings and offices

  • Thursday, December 23—closing at noon
  • Friday, December 24 —closed all day
  • Thursday, December 30—closing at noon
  • Friday, December 31—closed all day

Buildings and offices will be open for regular business hours on Monday after each holiday.

Wellesley Public Schools break

All school buildings will be closed for winter break on Fri., Dec. 24, 2021.

Classes resume on Mon., Jan. 3, 2022.

Wellesley Free Library and branch libraries

Fri., Dec. 24—closed
Fri., Dec. 25—closed
Fri., Dec. 31—closed
Sat., Jan. 1—closed

print

Share

Leave a Reply

You have to agree to the comment policy.

Linden Square, Wellesley
Dedham Country Day School
Caskata, Wellesley