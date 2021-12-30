Town of Wellesley, New Year’s schedule

The Town of Wellesley will follow an adjusted schedule for the New Year’s holidays. Here’s the breakdown:

Thur., Dec. 30: Municipal buildings (Tolles Parsons Center, Town Hall, and all other town buildings) will close at noon. The Main, Hills, and Fells libraries will be open regular hours.

Thur., Dec. 30: The RDF will be open regular hours (until 3:45 p.m.).

Fri., Dec. 31: The RDF will close at noon. Municipal buildings (Tolles Parsons Center, Town Hall, and all other town buildings), and the Main, Hills, and Fells libraries, will be closed all day.

Sat., Jan. 1: The RDF will be closed all day. The RDF is currently closed on Sundays for the season. Municipal buildings (Tolles Parsons Center, Town Hall, and all other town buildings), and the Main, Hills, and Fells libraries, will be closed all day.

Sun., Jan. 2: The Main Library will be open regular hours (1pm-5pm). Hills and Fells will be closed.

Mon., Jan. 3: Regular hours for Town buildings, the RDF, and the libraries will resume.

Wellesley Public Schools break

Wellesley Public Schools will reopen on Mon., Jan. 3, 2022.