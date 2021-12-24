Wellesley Annual Town Meeting Warrant closes

The warrant—the collection of potential articles to be voted on at the March 2022 Annual Town Meeting—has closed.

Up for debate will be allowing restaurants to offer booze on town sidewalks within commercial districts and allowing for-profit organizations (say a salon celebrating a grand opening) to get one-day alcohol licenses (why should non-profits have all the fun?).

An assortment of government administrative actions are also on the agenda.

Citizens have chimed in and submitted petitions to amend the Worcester Street zoning bylaw and to create an academic excellence advisory to the School Committee and Wellesley Public Schools Superintendent. (Background on citizen petitions.)