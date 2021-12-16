The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Chamber Players to present Winter Wind

Wellesley Chamber Players will present a concert on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 3pm called Winter Wind that features the music of  Chopin, Beethoven and Brahms. The 3pm event takes place at Beveridge Hall, Dana Hall School, 45 Dana Road, Wellesley.

Program
Chopin Etude in A minor, “Winter Wind,” Op.25, No. 11
Beethoven Piano Trio No. 4 in B flat major, Op. 11
Brahms Piano Quartet No. 2 in A major, Op. 26

Performers are Soobeen Lee, violin; Zhanbo Zheng, viola; Timotheos Petrin, cello; and Jayoung Kim and Evren Ozel, piano.

Suggested donations are free/students, $20/seniors and $25/adults. The Wellesley Chamber Players is a non-profit organization.

Upcoming concerts:
*Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 “Awaiting Spring” at 3pm
*Sunday, April 10, 2022 “WCP Soloist” at 3pm
*Sunday, May 22, 2022 “Summer Feelings” at 3pm

wellesley chamber players

