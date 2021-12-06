Wellesley holiday happenings, 2021

Our roundup of holiday activities taking place in Wellesley:

Don’t see your holiday event here? Contact Deborah at [email protected] for inclusion.

Wellesley High School Winter Band Concert—Dec. 8th

The talented members of the Wellesley High concert band and the wind ensemble will join together on one stage for the annual Winter Band Concert on Wed., Dec 8, 7pm-9pm, at the WHS Katherine L. Babson Auditorium.

Junior Womens Club Marketplace pop up—Dec. 10th-12th

The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club (WHJWC) will host a mini pop-up version of its traditional Marketplace event, December 10-12, in Linden Square (at the former Petco location). The holiday shopping showcase will include 55 vendors of crafts, gifts, specialty items, baked goods, and more.

ADMISSION: Free

DATES/TIMES: Fri, Dec. 10, noon-5pm; Sat., Dec. 11, 9am-4pm; Sun., Dec. 12, 9am-4pm.

LOCATION: 165 Linden St., Wellesley, MA

Linden Square Stroll—Dec. 12th

Join in on all the fun and festivities in Linden Square on December 12, 12:30pm-3pm with the Wellesley High School Keynote & Rice Singers, Victorian Carolers, Paw Patrol characters, and balloon twister. Plus, enjoy hot chocolate and cider bars. Be sure and stop by the beautifully lit Courtyard for your holiday photo in front of the Linden Square tree. Performances located around the center.

Wellesley Symphony Orchestra, Holiday Pops, Dec. 12th

Get into the holiday spirit with the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, December 12, 3pm, at MassBay Community College, for its presentation of Holiday Pops. Conductor Ray Daniels will lead the symphony in Tchaikovsky, Sleeping Beauty Waltz; Jeremiah Klarmen, Spinning through the Ages; Renese King, Gospel Holiday Festival; and more.

Wellesley High School Winter Choral Concert—Dec. 16th

Don’t miss the Wellesley High School Winter Choral Concert on Thursday, December 16, 7pm – 9pm, at the WHS Katherine L. Babson Auditorium. If it’s not already part of your family’s holiday traditions, find out why it should be.

Mass Hort Festival of Trees—through Dec. 19th

Massachusetts Horticultural Society’s thirteenth Festival of Trees showcases dozens of decorated trees and a Snow Village that includes a model railroad display. This annual event takes place at the Society’s headquarters at The Gardens at Elm Bank. Mostly displayed in the Hunnewell Building, the Festival offers beautifully decorated holiday trees that are donated and decorated by local businesses, garden clubs and other organizations, and individuals.

Advanced purchase of timed tickets is required for both MHS members and general admission (one ticket per person, applies to children 2years and older as well). Tickets will not be sold on site. Guests are able to check in at the gatehouse at their selected ticket time, and up to 30 minutes after. Paid tickets include a cup of hot chocolate at admission and a s’mores kit for the fire pit at the end of your visit.

DATES TO VIEW TREES: Nov. 26-Dec. 19, 2021

LOCATION: Massachusetts Horticultural Society, 900 Washington St., Wellesley, MA 02482

TICKETS AND HOURS