Wellesley Police log: Case of the mistaken nextdoor Audi; Car break-ins, wallets missing; New graffiti on bridge, building; Taking it out on takeout orders

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the period of Nov. 22-Dec. 11:

Arrests

On November 24, 2021 at 11:43 a.m. Officer DiCenso was on Weston Road near Central Street when she observed a white Honda CRV appear to have a collision with another motor vehicle, back up and then attempt to leave the scene. Officer DiCenso attempted to stop the vehicle 3 times and it attempted to evade being stopped by stopping and then starting again, turning onto Linden Street and stopping and then starting again, turning into a residential parking area and attempting to turn around. Officer DiCenso noticed the driver side air bag had deployed. Officer DiCenso spoke with the male operator, and requested his license and registration. The operator provided his license and the vehicle inspection report, he then provided an expired vehicle registration. She noticed that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, his speech was slurred and she could detect an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. He denied consuming any alcohol. There was an open bottle of beer in the vehicle. He was aware he had been involved in an accident and denied trying to leave the scene of the accident. He was unable to successfully pass reasonable tests to determine if he was able to safely operate a motor vehicle. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and released on personal recognizance.

On November 29, 2021 at 6:42 p.m. Officer Gaffney was on patrol on Worcester Street when he observed a Honda Accord with an expired registration. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested her license and registration. A query of her information revealed there was an active Straight Warrant issued by Framingham District Court. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On November 22, 2021 at 6:56 a.m. an officer was dispatched to the area of the Bacon Street bridge for a report of new graffiti on the bridge. There were several items of graffiti that appeared to be new. The MBTA was contacted to request the graffiti be removed.

On November 22, 2021 at 12:46 p.m. an officer spoke with a resident on Carver Road about a past breaking and entering into two unlocked motor vehicles. The reporting party stated both vehicles had been entered and a wallet was missing from one vehicle. The wallet contained personal documents and credit cards. One of the credit cards had been used at a gas station in Ashland, MA. The incident is under investigation.

On November 22, 2021 at 12:55 p.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party from Wareland Road who stated her unlocked vehicle was entered overnight and her wallet was taken. The wallet contained approximately $200 in cash, personal documents and credit cards. The incident is under investigation.

On November 22, 2021 at 3:38 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party regarding a past breaking and entering into three unlocked motor vehicles. The reporting party stated the contents of the vehicles had been gone through and approximately $10 in change had been taken from one vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

On November 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. an officer spoke to a female party about a lost purse. She stated she was running late for the train and walked down Weston Road and Central Street to get to the train station. She stated when she arrived at the train station she realized her backpack was open and some of her personal belongings had fallen out. She retraced her steps but was unable to find her purse. The officer also checked the route she indicated she had walked and was unable to locate the missing purse.

On November 26, 2021 at 12:20 p.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party who stated that he had been communicating with a female party over the summer and eventually they stopped talking with each other. He stated in September he started receiving several phone calls and text messages from the female party and an unknown male party. Some of the messages were threatening in nature. He stated he stopped responding to the messages and then started receiving messages through his social media account. He stated he just wished for the text messages to stop. The officer spoke with the female party on the phone and advised her to stop contacting the reporting party and if there were continued communications she could be charged criminally for harassment. She stated she understood and no further contact would be made.

On November 28, 2021 at 10:14 a.m. an officer spoke to a male reporting party regarding fraud. He stated he thought he had contacted Apple online for computer repairs and had provided his credit card information and part of his social security number to the fraudulent online site. There were 3 attempts to charge $500 to his credit card that were unsuccessful. He was advised to contact the credit reporting bureau to make them aware of the fraud.

On November 29, 2021 at 4:20 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a residence on Bobolink Road for a report of a suspicious male party that was on the property of the reporting party and then ran from the area. The reporting party stated his security camera system notified him that there was motion near his side door. He opened his door and called out into the back yard and then observed what appeared to be a male party in a red hooded sweatshirt running along Bobolink Road towards Cedar Street. Officers checked the area and were unable to find anyone matching that description.

On November 30, 2021 at 12:43 p.m. an officer was dispatched to Windsor Road for a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The reporting party had parked her AudiQ7 in the driveway of a client and left the keys and her wallet in the vehicle. She stated sometime between 11:00 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. the vehicle was taken from the driveway. On December 1, 2021 the officer learned that an Audi employee was supposed to pick up an Audi from the residence next door and inadvertently took the reporting party’s vehicle.

On December 1, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. an officer spoke with an elderly female reporting party who stated her debit card was utilized to withdraw money from her account without her authorization and a purchase she did not authorize was made. The reporting party stated she had contacted the bank about the fraud. The officer followed up with the bank and learned that the withdrawal and purchase did not occur and that the reporting party has made several claims to the bank that funds have been withdrawn that have not been.

On December 3, 2021 at 3:25 a.m. while conducting security checks of the Sprague Field an officer noticed new graffiti on the Facilities Maintenance Department maintenance shop building. The officer notified the Facilities Director of the vandalism so it could be removed.

On December 3, 2021 at 6:45 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party who indicated she was the victim of a computer scam. The reporting party stated on December 2nd she was on her computer when a message popped up stating she should call Microsoft because her URL had been compromised. She contacted the number that appeared on the message and was advised that anything on her computer had been breached to include her telephone and Wi-Fi and that she needed to provide her debit card information so they could secure her bank account. She did not provide that information. The caller then instructed her to purchase vouchers to make her bank account whole again. She purchased $3,500 in gift cards to Target and Apple and provided the card information to the caller. After speaking with them she became suspicious and contacted her bank and learned her account had not been compromised. They cancelled her debit card an issued a new card. She was advised to bring the computer to a computer specialist, to place a fraud alert of her information and block the phone number the scammers used to contact her.

On December 3, 2021 at 5:18 p.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party from a business on Linden Street who stated a food delivery driver became upset when she asked him to wait outside until his order was ready. The male party began to yell at her and then knocked 3 takeout orders valued at approximately $300 off of a table striking the reporting party. The reporting party provided a description of the male party and his vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

On December 7, 2021 at 11:13 a.m. an officer spoke to a male reporting party who wished to report that his front license plate was either lost or stolen. The reporting party was not sure when the license plate was lost or stolen. The plate number was entered into NCIC as lost/stolen, which will allow the reporting party to request a replacement plate with the registry of motor vehicles.

On December 7, 2021 at 1:45 p.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party regarding a lost or stolen trailer license plate. The reporting party stated his boat trailer is stored in East Boston and he noticed on December 7th that the license plate was missing from the trailer. He is unsure when the license plate was lost or stolen. The plate was entered into NCIC as lost/stolen, which will allow the reporting party to request a replace plate with the registry of motor vehicles.

On December 8, 2021 in the early morning hours, three home burglaries occurred on Garden Road, Sawyer Road, and Hawthorne Road. The three homes were all occupied by residents when the burglaries occurred. Items were stolen from the homes. Entry was made via unlocked doors and windows on the first floor. There was an attempted break-in at a fourth home, but the first floor doors and windows were all locked, and no entry was gained. Wellesley Police Officers and Detectives are investigating these cases. Less than a month ago, similar burglaries to occupied homes occurred during the overnight hours in the Edgewater Drive neighborhood. Entry was made via unlocked doors in those cases as well.

On December 9, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. an officer spoke to a male reporting party regarding a package that was stolen. He stated a package contained two Samsung Galaxy phones was delivered by FedEx on December 6th and he never received them. The tracking slip indicated the reporting party signed for the phones on December 6th at 10:18 a.m. The reporting party stated nobody was home at the residence at that time. He stated he contacted Samsung and they requested a police report to replace the phones.

On December 11, 2021 at 5:40 a.m. an officer was on patrol when he heard a loud crashing sound from the area of Worcester Street in front of the Wellesley Fire Station. He then observed the sign for the Gulf Gas Station had been knocked over and a vehicle with significant damage near the gas pumps. It appeared the vehicle had rolled over and had significant damage to the roof. There was one male occupant in the vehicle that was extricated by the Wellesley Fire Department and transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. The Wellesley Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

The Wellesley Police Department would like to remind residents during the Holidays, to take common sense precautions to keep your home, vehicle, and family safe. Please lock all of the doors to your home, especially if you are traveling. Setting your home alarms and calling the police department to report suspicious activity is also important.

Locking car doors, both your own and your visiting guests, will prevent most theft. The department continues to see cars being broken into in Wellesley and stolen from surrounding towns. Many of these car burglaries and car thefts are as a result of the car being unlocked with the keys left inside.