Wellesley RDF changes to know about

The Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility (RDF) is now closed on Sundays until April 2022.

As reported earlier, the give-and take area is closed until Spring as well.

The RDF will be closed Christmas and New Year’s Day. It will close at noon on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

As the RDF changes seasons, we wonder, does anyone have any heartwarming or colorful stories from your give-and-take or general RDF visits over the past year? Any amazing finds you’d like to share or boast about? Let us now at [email protected]