Wellesley seeks nonprofits, runners for invitational Boston Marathon numbers

From the Town of Wellesley:

Local nonprofits or runners who want to be considered for the Town of Wellesley 2022 Boston Marathon program must apply by Thursday, December 23, 2021. The marathon returns on April 18, 2022.

The Town of Wellesley has a limited number of invitational entries to distribute to nonprofits and the War Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fundraising minimum for these entries is $5,000, although individual charities may require runners to raise more than that amount.

To be considered for an invitational entry, nonprofit organizations should complete the Town of Wellesley 2022 Marathon Charity Application found on the Town website.

Individual runners seeking an invitational entry should complete the Town of Wellesley 2022 Marathon Individual Application, and indicate an interest in running and fundraising for the War Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Completed applications may be returned via email to Stephanie Hawkinson, or delivered to the secure drop box in front of Town Hall, or returned to the Select Board Office (3rd Floor, Town Hall).

Applications must be received by Thursday, Dec. 23 before noon to be eligible for consideration.

At its regular meeting on Jan. 3, 2022, the Select Board will determine which organizations and runners will receive invitational entries for the 2022 race.

Please email specific questions to Stephanie Hawkinson at [email protected]

