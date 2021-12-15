Wellesley Theatre Project presents: You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown & Best of Broadway Revue

SPONSORED CONTENT: Wellesley Theatre Project (WTP) will present two exciting winter shows at Babson College’s beautiful Sorenson Center:

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown—December 17th & 19th

Follow an average day in the life of Charlie Brown as he navigates lunch, Valentine’s Day, and baseball season with both wild optimism and utter despair. This musical is based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz and includes loved comic book friends Lucy, Schroeder, Linus, Peppermint Patty, and Snoopy.

SHOW DATES AND TIMES:

Fri., Dec. 17, 5pm & 8pm

Sat., Dec. 18, 2pm & 5pm

Sun., Dec. 19, 2pm & 5pm

LOCATION: The Babson College Sorenson Center, 19 Babson College Drive, Wellesley, MA 02482

BUY TICKETS HERE

Best of Broadway Revue, Jr. Edition.—December 18th & 19th

This world premier pilot production features a selection of beloved songs from Music Theatre International’s Broadway Junior musicals including classic shows, Disney favorites and modern works. The show features a talented cast of IMPACT students, composed of 34 performers between the ages of nine and seventeen. The group’s mission is to engage in their local and global communities through outreach by addressing important social values through dramatic performance.

SHOW DATES AND TIMES:

Sat., Dec. 18, 8pm

Sun., Dec. 19, 8pm

LOCATION: The Babson College Sorenson Center, 19 Babson College Drive, Wellesley, MA 02482

BUY TICKETS HERE

Audience safety protocols

Until further notice, masking and proof of vaccination are required for admission to performances or, for attendees unable to be vaccinated, proof of negative test within 72 hours will be required. Thank you for helping to keep our community safe.

It’s been a crazy time, but WTP never stopped programming…



Did you know that WTP kept its programming going through the pandemic? From the performing arts academy’s online production of Zoomsicals, to outdoor stage productions over the summer, WTP kept the magic of theater alive for both its citizen artists and enthusiastic audience members.

Now WTP is piloting Best of Broadway Jr. for Music Theatre International (MTI), which is a royalty house. WTP will perform a condensed version of this work at the New Works Showcase at the Junior Theatre Festival in Atlanta, Georgia, January 13th-16th. Wellesley Theatre Project is one of five groups selected to perform at the New Works Showcase, and the only group from Massachusetts attending along with 6,000 others from 129 groups, with 31 states, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K. all represented.

About WTP

Wellesley Theatre Project is an arts academy and a Wellesley nonprofit devoted to providing students (PreK – 12th Grade) with the opportunity to study and experience theatre and performing arts through year round classes, staged productions, workshops and summer camps.

Registration is open for WTP’s Winter/Spring semester, which includes weekly classes in theatre, acting, musical theatre dance, private voice lessons, and musical theatre for students Kindergarten through 12th grade. In addition, registration is open for WTP’s Winter/Spring productions of The Wizard of Oz, Youth Edition (Grades 2nd- 12th) and Spring Awakening (Audition Only- Grades 9th-12th).

For more information about Wellesley Theatre Project classes and productions, please visit www.wellesleytheatreproject.org or call 781-235-1550