Wellesley votes in Special Election today, Dec. 7

Wellesley voters today will consider two questions for a debt exclusion to fund the construction of a new Hunnewell Elementary School and a new Hardy Elementary School.
Those casting their ballots in-person for Wellesley’s Special Town Election can do so until 8pm. Voters actually in line at 8pm will be allowed to vote.
If you are voting by mail, your completed mail-in ballots must be brought to the drop box outside of Town Hall no later than Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 by 8pm.
New voting locations
- Precincts A & C vote at Bates Elementary School, 116 Elmwood Road
- Precinct B vote at Sprague Elementary School, 401 School Street
- Precincts D & E vote at the Warren Building, 90 Washington Street
- Precincts F & G at the Shipley Center, Dana Hall School, 142 Grove Street
- Precinct H vote at the Tolles Parsons Center, Council on Aging, 500 Washington Street
More on the proposed projects.
