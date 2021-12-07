Wellesley votes in Special Election today, Dec. 7

Wellesley voters today will consider two questions for a debt exclusion to fund the construction of a new Hunnewell Elementary School and a new Hardy Elementary School.

Those casting their ballots in-person for Wellesley’s Special Town Election can do so until 8pm. Voters actually in line at 8pm will be allowed to vote.

If you are voting by mail, your completed mail-in ballots must be brought to the drop box outside of Town Hall no later than Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 by 8pm.

New voting locations

Precincts A & C vote at Bates Elementary School, 116 Elmwood Road

Precinct B vote at Sprague Elementary School, 401 School Street

Precincts D & E vote at the Warren Building, 90 Washington Street

Precincts F & G at the Shipley Center, Dana Hall School, 142 Grove Street

Precinct H vote at the Tolles Parsons Center, Council on Aging, 500 Washington Street

More on the proposed projects.