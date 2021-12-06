Wellesley woman dies while volunteering at therapy farm

Very sad news out of Bolton, Mass., where Wellesley resident Kim Taylor suffered fatal injuries at a therapy farm on Saturday as a result of being repeatedly rammed by a sheep, according to local news reports.

Taylor, 73, was a volunteer at Cultivate Care Farms, which offers mental health outpatient programs.

“Kim was beloved by all who worked with her during the 14 months she volunteered at the farm. I, along with the Cultivate Care Farms Board and the entire team, wish to express our deepest condolences and our heartfelt love and support to Kim’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time”, said Megan Moran, director at Cultivate Care Farms, in a statement.

Ms. Taylor’s family also issued a statement: “During this very sad time, we would ask everyone to respect our family’s privacy while grieving this sudden tragedy. Cultivate continually gave our mother so much joy through her volunteering, and we take solace in that.”

We’ll update this post with a link to a formal obituary when one is published.

We extend our condolences to Ms. Taylor’s family and friends.