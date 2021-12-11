The Swellesley Report

Wellesley youth sports—spring 2022 sign-ups

Spring registration is now open for many Wellesley youth sports programs.

Boys lacrosse

The spring season will run end of March through mid-June. This will include 1-2 weeks of outdoor preseason training.  Games will begin in early April. Registration closes January 2nd, 2022.

All teams are grade based in the following groups: 1st/2nd, 3rd/4th, 5th/6th and 7th/8th. Registration information here.

Registration closes January 2nd, 2022. The registration deadline is important so WBL can register the appropriate # of teams with the leagues, typically due mid-January. 

For questions, please email  [email protected]

Girls lacrosse

K-grade 8 programs include several options such as House League, Travel League, and other options. The spring season will run early April through early June. New this spring: grades 3 – 8 program fees reduced by $50/player.

Registration information here.

Registrations received after Jan. 3 are assessed an additional fee for some leagues.

Wellesley Youth Field Hockey

​​Spring season runs April 23 – June 12, 2021.

Age breakdown:
Grades 1/2 & 3/4

Balanced 5th/6th & 7th/8th/9th grade teams—games will be played against each other and other towns programs in a competitive but fun environment.

Registration information here.

Wellesley girls softball

Wellesley Youth Baseball

