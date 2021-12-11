Wellesley’s newest Little Free Library opens at Barton Road Community Center

We hope Barton Road residents and visitors will enjoy the new Little Free Library located at the Wellesley development’s community center. It sits alongside an older Little Free Library—can’t have too many books!

The Swellesley Report secured a Wellesley Cultural Council grant to purchase the Little Free Library kit a couple of years back, but the pandemic delayed its installation.

Wellesley High grads Carter Gill and Duncan Brown joined forces to assemble the library, and the very artistic Carter painted it.

We thank Wellesley Housing Authority and its facilities team for picking up the library from our home and installing it at the community center.

We’d love for the library to feature books from local authors, so feel free to reach out to us ([email protected]) or add books to the box yourself.

There was already a good collection in the box, including a fine looking kid’s book about a shy kitten, and a Marie Kondo book about keeping things tidy—hoping that will provide inspiration for keeping the library from getting messy.