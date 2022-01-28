Blizzard to wallop Wellesley—closures and cancelations abound

Look out, Wellesley’s first blizzard of the season is ready to hit. Forecasters say the area will get total snow accumulations of 20″ or more, along with winds up to 60 mph. There is the potential for power outages. Expect the wild weather to hit at around midnight tonight and last until midnight Saturday night. Driving conditions will be hazardous, with near white-out conditions at times. Snowfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour is possible at times.

Wellesley DPW and Wellesley Municipal Light Plant are ready to respond to emergencies, but what they really want is for residents stay home and off the roads during this snow event.

Closures/Cancellations

Wellesley Free Library is CLOSED on Saturday (Sunday hours are TBD)

Wellesley Recreation Department weekend classes are CANCELED

Wellesley Public Schools weekend activities are CANCELED

Know before you go

Recycling and Disposal Facility hours for Saturday are questionable and RDF staff is unable to assist drivers who may be stuck in snow. If a State of Emergency is declared, the RDF will close.

Many businesses in town have already made the decision to close on Saturday. So before you try to run out for anything from coffee to a designer handbag, check ahead of time to see if your favorite Saturday haunts are open.

Help out

Clear snow from fire hydrants in your neighborhood. Visit the Town’s Adopt a Fire Hydrant map for locations near your home.

Emergency Numbers

DPW Hotline for Highway, Park & Tree, Water & Sewer, 781-235-7600 x3322

WMLP Report a power outage, 781-235-7600 x3390

Fire Department, 781-235-1300 or 9-1-1

Police Department, 781-235-1212 or 9-1-1