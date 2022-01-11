Boston Strangler movie VIPs warm up to Wellesley

The Boston Strangler movie team is braving the deep freeze in Wellesley this Tuesday to film in a home in the Dover Road area of town. The yellow set signs posted around town bear the initials TCS, which stands for 20th Century Studios.

We didn’t spy any stars, other than what looked to be a local police officer on detail duty, but feel free to share your celeb selfies if you snag one: [email protected]

We’d heard earlier that the filming would take place earlier in the month, but the movie action is taking place now. Mysterious black vans out of New York line the streets, along with trailers, generators, and all sorts of things that are going get Sustainable Wellesley‘s attention.

Neighbors were notified ahead of time, with some being hit up to rent their driveways for the crew. The Boston Globe reported recently that filming would be taking place around Massachusetts, including appropriately enough, in Boston.

The true crime film from 20th Century focuses on the story of Boston Record American reporter Loretta McLaughlin, who along with colleague Jean Cole, wrote a series of stories connecting a notorious series of murders in the early 1960s that took place in Boston and surrounding communities. The film is said to address the sexism faced by the reporters, who are credited with coining the term “The Boston Strangler” for the person suspected of killing 13 women.

Keira Knightley will portray McLaughlin, and will be joined on the cast by Carrie Coon, David Dastmalchian, Chris Cooper, Rory Cochrane, and Alessandro Nivola. Matt Ruskin, whose other films include The Infiltrator and Crown Heights, is the director.

A well-regarded 1968 film titled The Boston Strangler, starred Tony Curtis as the convicted murderer Albert DeSalvo.

“Wellesleywood” has been a movie hotspot in recent years, including for a Whitney Houston biopic for an HBO series about chef Julia Child.

