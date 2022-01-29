Business Buzz: We visit Cheesy Street Grill; Babson seeking partners

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, MA business news:

We visit Cheesy Street Grill

Cheesy Street Grill owner and Wellesley resident Geoff Moorehead and his family moved into town in 2017, and the former Fidelity Investment Consultant hasn’t looked back. When researching business opportunities in the area, a Cheesy Street franchise looked like a good way to put his financial acumen to work. So in 2019 Moorehead opened his doors to serve grilled cheese sandwiches and other comfort foods to the many athletes, families, and others who have found the fast/casual concept spot inside the Boston Sports Institute.

Geoff is a true believer in the product he puts out, and says he has a cheddar bacon grilled cheese with caramelized onions for lunch every day. How does he do this and not gain weight, I wanted to know. “Everyone asks me that,” he says, explaining that his grilled cheeses are an excellent high-protein meal and that he preps the bread for himself the same way he does for his customers—easy on the butter.

My cheddar bacon with caramelized onions (if it’s good enough for Geoff…) was served piping hot within five minutes, and I loved every one of the ten minutes it took me to gobble down the cheesy goodness. After that, I went upstairs to burn it off on the elevated walking track. That’s not a perk just for Cheesy Street customers. Anyone can use the 9/10 of a mile two-lane oval that overlooks route 9.

Other menu offerings: soups, soft pretzels, smoothies, sweet baked goods.

Cheesy Street Grill

Located in The Boston Sports Institute

900 Worcester Street (route 9 eastbound), Wellesley, MA

781-489-3187

Fanciest menu item: The All Star—goat cheese, fig jam, and red-wine caramelized onions.

Bread: gluten-Free and wheat bread available upon request.

Salad: There’s a chicken caesar, if you must. Is it in the bylaws that every Wellesley restaurant must have a chicken caesar salad on the menu, or face sanctions? Cheesy Street is in compliance.

Dining room: Several 4-seat booths along one wall of the cavernous Boston Sports Institute lobby. Not fancy.

Babson seeking partners

Babson College’s Graduate Office of Experiential Learning is accepting proposals until Feb. 15 from organizations for its May 2022 programs. The program matches up organizations with student consulting teams.

