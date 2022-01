The Wellesley Club, a civic organization founded in 1889, welcomes Boston Celtics CEO and Team Governor Wyc Grousbeck as its guest speaker on Jan. 10 via Zoom. The meeting starts at 6:30pm.

(Let’s hope Wyc can finish his presentation stronger than the Celts have finished games of late…As a green teamer, I have faith.)

Learn about Wellesley Club membership.