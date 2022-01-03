Game back on for Wellesley High winter sports

Wellesley High School, which last week suspended winter athletics in light of a COVID-19 spike among athletes, has announced that practices are back as of Tuesday. Outdoor and indoor competitions resume on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

The Wellesley Public School system and Wellesley Health Department met to assess the situation and agreed that athletics could resume if a number of rules were followed. These include using locker rooms only for changing, not for storing stuff (the hockey locker rooms at Boston Sports Institute won’t be used at all), masking applies for coaches and athletes for indoor sports, and spectators are restricted to two adults per athlete at home contests.

The school system is working to reschedule canceled events.

Wellesley Athlete of the Week articles