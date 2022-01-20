Good & bad news for Wellesley police: $150K donation from new resident; public art defaced

A new resident has donated $150,000 to the Wellesley Police Department for use at the chief’s discretion, according to town Executive Director Meghan Jop, who teased news of this “incredible” gift at this week’s Select Board meeting.

Chief Jack Pilecki has indicated a desire to use the funds to support community policing initiatives, including the public art project that has focused on painting electrical boxes around town. He’s expected to appear at next week’s Select Board meeting, when the gift will be up for approval by the Board.

This is not an anonymous donation, so we may see the Chief recognize the benefactor.

Electrical box art defaced

Several of the electrical boxes that local artists have painted with colorful designs over the past few years were recently defaced with hate group flyers.

The paintings were damaged to different degrees, but will be restored.

Artist Alexander Golob, who painted the box in Lower Falls in front of St. John School, took to social media to call out what he referred to as a “sickening” act. “It’s no accident that, of all places to deface with White Supremacist content, it was community-grounded public art. Time and time again, it’s clear that public art is indicative of shared values…” he wrote.

The act also galled the Wellesley Police Department, which is investigating the incident. Chief Pilecki has been spearheading the painting projects with arts leaders in town.